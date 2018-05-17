Teachers who led strikes now turning focus to elections

By MELISSA DANIELS

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Teachers in North Carolina, Arizona, Oklahoma and West Virginia are bringing their fresh political willpower to the midterm elections after going on strike.

North Carolina educators on Wednesday became the latest group to organize and rally at their state Capitol to demand increased school funding. Leaders of the movement are vowing to "Remember in November" and vote out lawmakers who they see as failing to give enough funding to schools.

Leaders of the Arizona movement are gathering signatures for a ballot initiative to tax the wealthy and use the money to pay for education. They also vow to oust lawmakers and other state officials whom they deem anti-education.

Teachers in Oklahoma and Kentucky are running for office in larger numbers, in some cases directly challenging incumbents who slashed education spending.

