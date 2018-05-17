Hot Thursday Ahead Of Weekend Severe Weather Chances - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Hot Thursday Ahead Of Weekend Severe Weather Chances

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Thursday is the first time all week that the entire state is quiet waking up in the morning. 

Oklahoma City will see lows in the 60s and partly cloudy skies. The weather Thursday will be mainly quiet, with a slim chance of a storm. Most of the day will stay dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. 

Friday will see an isolated storm possible throughout the day, but mostly sunny. Highs will approach 90 with winds picking up and becoming breezy out of the southeast, 10-25 mph. 

Saturday will be another hot day ahead of a strong cold front. Highs Saturday will approach 90. Rain and storms are scattered along a front with severe weather possible late in the day. Wind and hail are the main concerns. Saturday night will see a chance of storms overnight. 

Sunday will turn cooler with highs reaching the upper 70s behind a cold front with a slight chance of a storm or shower. 

Next week temperatures will rebound back in the mid 80s. 

