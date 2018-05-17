Suspect Leads Police On A High-Speed Chase In Yukon

One man was taken into police custody early Thursday morning following a high-speed chase in Yukon.

The suspect driver ended up crashing into a fence near Northwest 10th Street and Garth Brooks Boulevard before he was arrested. Yukon Police said the call started out as a traffic stop after the suspect was observed speeding.

According to officers on scene, the suspect drove more than 75 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.Officers report once a stop was initiated the driver instead chose accelerate.

"The vehicle accelerated to over 100... the vehicle turned into a field attempting to elude the officer, lost control and struck the fence behind us here," said Yukon Police Capt. Chris Cunningham.

Officers aren't sure of the driver's motive but they report this wasn't his first stop of the night.

"The driver has warrants after the fact we found out he had an accident in OKC in a Taco Bell parking lot where he struck a vehicle and fled the scene," said Cunningham.

Officers said the driver was taken in on complaints of eluding police and various traffic violations.

The suspect's identity have not yet been released.