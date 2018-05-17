Suspect Leads Police On A High-Speed Chase In Yukon - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Suspect Leads Police On A High-Speed Chase In Yukon

Posted: Updated:
YUKON, Oklahoma -

One man was taken into police custody early Thursday morning following a high-speed chase in Yukon.

The suspect driver ended up crashing into a fence near Northwest 10th Street and Garth Brooks Boulevard before he was arrested. Yukon Police said the call started out as a traffic stop after the suspect was observed speeding.

According to officers on scene, the suspect drove more than 75 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.Officers report once a stop was initiated the driver instead chose accelerate. 

"The vehicle accelerated to over 100... the vehicle turned into a field attempting to elude the officer, lost control and struck the fence behind us here," said Yukon Police Capt. Chris Cunningham.

Officers aren't sure of the driver's motive but they report this wasn't his first stop of the night.

"The driver has warrants after the fact we found out he had an accident in OKC in a Taco Bell parking lot where he struck a vehicle and fled the scene," said Cunningham. 

Officers said the driver was taken in on complaints of eluding police and various traffic violations.

The suspect's identity have not yet been released. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.