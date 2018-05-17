Las Vegas shooting witnesses describe chaos and compassion

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Michigan State University says it has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates saw an opportunity with a new federal education law that has widespread repercussions on American classrooms.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda take part in an AP interview in Kirkland, Wash. Gates' non-profit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has given about $44 million...

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election, and that he can't recall whether he discussed the probe with his father.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he didn’t ...

Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

A homeless Boston man who was wrongfully accused of trying to use counterfeit cash at Burger King and spent three months in jail is suing the fast food giant.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018 photo Emory Ellis, of Boston, sits for a photo in a park, in Boston. Ellis was arrested in 2015 after he tried to buy breakfast at Burger King using a $10 bill that the cashier thought was fake. ...

Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.

(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...

Seven months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, police have released witness statements and officer reports about the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip.

(Chase Stevens /Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, people assist a wounded woman at the Tropicana hotel during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Witness accounts of gunfire, c...

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released on Thursday, May 17...

Lawyer for Grammy-winning rapper T.I. says artist never got to tell his side of the story before police arrested him as he tried to enter his gated community near Atlanta.

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, T.I. attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in New York. Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as he tried to enter ...

Police in Las Vegas plan to make public witness statements and officer reports about last year's mass shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds in the deadliest event of its kind modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas plan to release witness statements and off...

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police documents about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history included reports from at least two people who said a person they believed to be the gunman ranted in the days prior to last October's Las Vegas Strip attack about the federal government and gun control.

The claims by those people and others could not be verified because the names of all witnesses were blacked out in the 1,200 pages of police reports and accounts that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department made public Wednesday after losing court battles to keep them secret.

Police and the FBI have not determined a motive in the ongoing investigation. Authorities said they believe Stephen Paddock acted alone and the attack had no link to international terrorism. Law enforcement refused Wednesday to provide any additional information including refusing to say whether the reports were credible.

A jailed man whose gave a statement in November to police and the FBI recalled a man he believed to be Paddock telling him that Federal Emergency Management Agency "camps" set up after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 were "a dry run for law enforcement and military to start kickin' down doors and ... confiscating guns."

"Somebody has to wake up the American public and get them to arm themselves," the man said Paddock told him less than a month before the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds. "Sometimes sacrifices have to be made."

In a handwritten account, a woman said she overheard a man she later said was Paddock talking with another man at a Las Vegas restaurant just three days before the massacre. She told police that Paddock seemed angry about the 1990s standoffs at Waco, Texas, and Ruby Ridge in Idaho.

"At the time, I just thought 'strange guys' and I wanted to leave," said the woman.

The documents released Wednesday detailed terror, confusion and compassion among people helping the wounded after gunfire rained from a 32nd floor hotel room on a crowd of 22,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert on the Las Vegas Strip.

One woman told police she refused to leave her lifeless friend, whose eyes were still and lips turned blue, until a group of men picked her off the ground and guided her to a fence. One left a red bandanna on her friend's face.

A stagehand made a run for his pickup truck when he was suddenly surrounded by people begging for a ride away from the scene.

"I told them to get in however they could," he said.

A woman who fell wounded said another woman who pushed her was shot five times. She decided to play dead.

"A good guy just grabbed me and said, 'Love, you're gonna die here if I leave you here,'" she told police.

A housekeeper at the Mandalay Bay described her discomfort at Paddock sitting at a table eating soup and staring at her as she cleaned his hotel room four days before the shooting.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said early this month the police investigation was not finished. He also apologized to the public for the release of information that he said would "further traumatize a wounded community."

Police and the FBI refused to answer questions from The Associated Press about the account from the man who said he met with Paddock outside a Las Vegas sporting goods store after posting an online ad to sell schematics to convert semi-automatic guns to fire automatically.

The man said Paddock became upset and launched into a tirade about gun control when the man rejected an offer of $500 apiece to modify semi-automatic guns to fire automatically.

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak, who shared the release of public information with Lombardo and FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse after the shooting, told the AP on Wednesday he had been assured that no motive has been identified.

Sisolak said he hadn't heard of the jailhouse account and he could not say whether it was credible.

Las Vegas police two weeks ago made public video from two officers' body cameras showing police blasting through the door of the hotel suite where Paddock is seen motionless on his back with a pool of blood staining the carpet near his head and a cache of assault-style weapons strewn about.

Media outlets sued to obtain videos, 911 recordings, evidence logs and interview reports to shed light on the response by public agencies, emergency workers and hotel officials during and after the shooting. The department has not provided all the materials it collected.

____

Associated Press journalists Tom Tait and Regina Garcia Cano in Las Vegas, Brady McCombs in Salt Lake City, Astrid Galvan and Terry Tang in Phoenix, and Felicia Fonseca and Mary Hudetz in Albuquerque, New Mexico contributed to this report.

