FDA approves 1st nonopioid drug to ease withdrawal symptoms - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

FDA approves 1st nonopioid drug to ease withdrawal symptoms

Posted: Updated:
(US WorldMeds via AP). This undated photo provided by US WorldMeds shows Lucemyra. Federal regulators have approved the first nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms from quitting opioids. (US WorldMeds via AP). This undated photo provided by US WorldMeds shows Lucemyra. Federal regulators have approved the first nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms from quitting opioids.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Any doctor on board? US surgeon general gives aid on plane

    Any doctor on board? US surgeon general gives aid on plane

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-05-16 22:35:36 GMT
    Is there a doctor on board? No less than the U.S. surgeon general steps up to help with a medical emergency aboard a commercial flight.More >>
    Is there a doctor on board? No less than the U.S. surgeon general steps up to help with a medical emergency aboard a commercial flight.More >>

  • Iowa abortion suit won't have easy path to US Supreme Court

    Iowa abortion suit won't have easy path to US Supreme Court

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-05-16 22:35:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Planned Parenthood of the Heartland President and CEO Suzanna de Baca, left, and ACLU of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis look on during a news conference, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. Planned Parenthood and...(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Planned Parenthood of the Heartland President and CEO Suzanna de Baca, left, and ACLU of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis look on during a news conference, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. Planned Parenthood and...
    Constitutional law experts say the nation's strictest abortion law passed recently in Iowa likely will not have an easy path to the U.S. Supreme Court where supporters had hoped it would help end legalized abortion.More >>
    Constitutional law experts say the nation's strictest abortion law passed recently in Iowa likely will not have an easy path to the U.S. Supreme Court where supporters had hoped it would help end legalized abortion.More >>

  • FDA approves 1st nonopioid drug to ease withdrawal symptoms

    FDA approves 1st nonopioid drug to ease withdrawal symptoms

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-05-16 22:35:29 GMT
    (US WorldMeds via AP). This undated photo provided by US WorldMeds shows Lucemyra. Federal regulators have approved the first nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms from quitting opioids.(US WorldMeds via AP). This undated photo provided by US WorldMeds shows Lucemyra. Federal regulators have approved the first nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms from quitting opioids.
    FDA approves 1st nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms.More >>
    FDA approves 1st nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms.More >>
    •   

By LINDA A. JOHNSON
AP Medical Writer

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Federal regulators have approved the first nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms from quitting addictive opioids.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expedited approval of Lucemyra (luc-eh-MEER'-eh) to help combat the U.S. opioid epidemic.

The tablet was approved Wednesday to treat adults for up to two weeks for common withdrawal symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain and agitation. It is not an addiction treatment but can be part of a longer-term plan.

People going through detox are usually given opioid medicine like methadone, which eases the cravings without an intense high. Fear of withdrawal discourages some people from quitting.

The FDA is requiring drugmaker US WorldMeds of Louisville, Kentucky, to conduct safety studies in teens and newborns of opioid-addicted mothers and for possible longer-term use in people tapering off opioids.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.