One Dead After Semi Loses Part Of Load On Turner Turnpike

A person is dead after a semi loses part of its load on the Turner Turnpike near Sapulpa.

A semi traveling eastbound on the Turner Turnpike was pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with round concrete risers.

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, at least one of the risers fell off the trailer and broke apart on the roadway.

There was one fatality resulting from this incident.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

They are wanting to contact people who allegedly witnessed the incident or had to negotiate around the debris.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-OHPTIPS, or call Troop B Headquarters at (918)627-3881 and ask to speak to an investigator.