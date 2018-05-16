The Latest: Regulators file complaint against Nassar boss

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Michigan State University says it has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

Federal and local authorities are trying to find remains of a bomb that exploded at a Southern California medical office, leaving a woman dead and three other people injured.

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Firefighters and sheriff's deputies escort children from Academy on the Hill pre-k school in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, after a fatal explosion nearby. The blast involved a bui...

Environmental groups are challenging the Trump administration's rejection of an Obama-era rule that would have required companies to prove they have the financial wherewithal to clean up mining pollution.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates saw an opportunity with a new federal education law that has widespread repercussions on American classrooms.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda take part in an AP interview in Kirkland, Wash. Gates' non-profit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has given about $44 million...

In this era of active shooters, police shootings and global terrorism, a patchwork of technology around the country can make the experience of calling 911 vastly different depending on where you live.

Emergency 911 technology struggles to keep up with the times

The Mormon Church is asking a judge to toss out a lawsuit accusing church leaders of brushing aside rape allegations against a former missionary training center director.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer,File). FILE - In this April 5, 2018 file photo McKenna Denson speaks with reporters during a news conference in Salt Lake City. The Mormon church has asked a judge to toss out a lawsuit accusing leaders of brushing aside rape alle...

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election, and that he can't recall whether he discussed the probe with his father.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he didn’t ...

Defense lawyers say a Turkish banker convicted of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions deserves leniency, but prosecutors want him locked up for at least 15 years.

(Elizabeth Williams via AP, File). In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, file courtroom sketch, defendant Mehmet Hakan Atilla, center, listens to proceedings from the defense table in New York. Defense lawyers say Atilla, a Turkish banker convicted of helpin...

Wildlife officials say a bear killed by officers is the one that attacked a 5-year-old girl outside her home in western Colorado.

(Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo provided by the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife, a DNA sample is taken in Fort Collins, Colo., from the paw of a bear killed by wildlife officers after a youn...

Two cousins charged in the deaths of four young men found buried on a suburban Philadelphia farm are expected to resolve their criminal case without a trial.

(Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, of Bensalem, Pa., who was charged Friday, July 14, 2017, with the ki...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, 54, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University announced Wednesday, May 16, 2018, that it has reached a $500 million settleme...

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on a settlement between Michigan State University and victims of sports doctor Larry Nassar (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

The Michigan medical license of Larry Nassar's former boss could be in jeopardy.

State regulators filed a complaint Wednesday against Dr. William Strampel, who was dean of Michigan State University's medical school. The complaint is related to a pending criminal case against Strampel, who is accused of failing to properly supervise Nassar and of his own sexual misconduct involving students.

The complaint could go through a formal hearing process. Any discipline would be up to a subcommittee of the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery. A message seeking comment was left for Strampel's lawyer.

Nassar sexually assaulted women and girls while serving as a sports doctor at Michigan State. The university announced Wednesday that it agreed to a $500 million settlement with victims.

___

2:10 p.m.

A victim credited with exposing serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar says she is grateful to have reached a legal settlement with Michigan State University that reflects the "incredible damage" that took place on campus.

Former gymnast Rachael Denhollander issued statements on social media Wednesday about the $500 million settlement between Nassar's former employer and 332 victims. She says the deal will help the "sister survivors" move forward, and her decision to come forward publicly in 2016 was motivated by the need for accountability and reform, "so that other little children don't live the nightmares we lived."

Denhollander says she remains "deeply disappointed at the missed opportunity for meaningful reform at the university." She says she is also disappointed that a resolution hasn't been reached with other organizations such as USA Gymnastics.

And she is renewing her call for Michigan lawmakers to enact legislation that would retroactively extend the time limit for victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue. She says many survivors "still have no voice."

___

12:30 p.m.

The chairman of Michigan State University's governing board says the school is "truly sorry" for what disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar's victims and families went through.

Michigan State and lawyers for 332 victims announced Wednesday that they have reached a $500 million settlement. The school was accused of ignoring or dismissing complaints for years about Nassar.

Trustee Brian Breslin says Michigan State recognizes the "need for change" when it comes to sexual assault awareness and prevention.

Michigan State didn't disclose how it will pay the settlement.

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise that he was treating them for injuries. He is serving sentences that will likely keep him in prison for life.

___

11:50 a.m.

Michigan State University has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

The deal was announced Wednesday by Michigan State and lawyers for 332 victims.

Nassar pleaded guilty to assaulting victims with his hands under the guise of treatment. He also possessed child pornography and is serving decades in prison.

He treated campus athletes and scores of young gymnasts at his Michigan State office. He had an international reputation while working at the same time for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Olympic gold medalists Jordyn Wieber, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney say they were victims.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.