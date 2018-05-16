Michigan State and Nassar victims reach $500M settlement

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...

A British cybersecurity expert accused of creating and distributing malware designed to steal banking passwords is headed to court for a hearing on what evidence may be used in the case.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File). FILE - This May 15, 2017, file photo shows British cybersecurity expert Marcus Hutchins during an interview in Ilfracombe, England. Hutchins, accused of creating and distributing malware designed to steal banking passwo...

NN A political showdown over how much to spend on public school classrooms and teachers hits another conservative, tax-cutting state as protests are expected to roil North Carolina's capital.

Federal and local authorities are trying to find remains of a bomb that exploded at a Southern California medical office, leaving a woman dead and three other people injured.

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Firefighters and sheriff's deputies escort children from Academy on the Hill pre-k school in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, after a fatal explosion nearby. The blast involved a bui...

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates saw an opportunity with a new federal education law that has widespread repercussions on American classrooms.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda take part in an AP interview in Kirkland, Wash. Gates' non-profit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has given about $44 million...

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election, and that he can't recall whether he discussed the probe with his father.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he didn’t ...

Two cousins charged in the deaths of four young men found buried on a suburban Philadelphia farm are expected to resolve their criminal case without a trial.

(Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, of Bensalem, Pa., who was charged Friday, July 14, 2017, with the ki...

Michigan State University says it has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

Environmental groups are challenging the Trump administration's rejection of an Obama-era rule that would have required companies to prove they have the financial wherewithal to clean up mining pollution.

By DAVID EGGERT and ED WHITE

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University on Wednesday announced a $500 million settlement with more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

The deal surpasses the more than $109 million that Penn State University paid to settle claims by at least 35 people that assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky had sexually abused boys, though the Nassar settlement involves far more victims.

Michigan State and lawyers for 332 victims announced the deal after negotiating privately with the help of a mediator. Under the agreement, $425 million would be paid to current claimants and $75 million would be set aside for any future claims.

The statement doesn't indicate how much money each victim would receive. It also doesn't say how Michigan State will pay the bill.

Michigan State was accused of ignoring or dismissing complaints about Nassar, some as far back as the 1990s. The school, however, has insisted that no one covered up assaults.

"We are truly sorry to all the survivors and their families for what they have been through, and we admire the courage it has taken to tell their stories," said Brian Breslin, chairman of Michigan State's governing board. "We recognize the need for change on our campus and in our community around sexual assault awareness and prevention."

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise that it was treatment. He was also found to have child pornography and is serving prison sentences that will likely keep him locked up for life.

He treated campus athletes and scores of young gymnasts at his Michigan State office. He had an international reputation while working at the same time for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Olympic gold medalists Jordyn Wieber, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney say they were among Nassar's victims.

"This historic settlement came about through the bravery of more than 300 women and girls who had the courage to stand up and refuse to be silenced," said lead attorney John Manly.

The deal applies only to Michigan State. Lawsuits still are pending against Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee and an elite gymnastics club in the Lansing-area where assaults occurred.

___

White reported from Detroit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.