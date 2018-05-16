Tulsa woman jailed without bond after attack on child

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A Tulsa woman remains jailed without bond Wednesday morning after authorities accused her of stabbing her eldest daughter and setting their home on fire.

Taheerah Ahmad was arrested Tuesday afternoon after witnesses recognized her vehicle and called police. Authorities accuse her of attacking her 11-year-old daughter and fleeing with her 8-year-old daughter. The younger daughter, who authorities initially said was 7, was found safe.

Ahmad told police she became upset about two of her three girls reading a book.

The mother is being held on complaints of arson, child abuse and assault and battery with the intent to kill. Her 11-year-old daughter is in critical condition.

Video of the arrest shot by KOTV in Tulsa shows the 8-year-old playing in an SUV as officers led her mother away in handcuffs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.