Tulsa woman jailed without bond after attack on child - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Tulsa woman jailed without bond after attack on child

Posted: Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A Tulsa woman remains jailed without bond Wednesday morning after authorities accused her of stabbing her eldest daughter and setting their home on fire.

Taheerah Ahmad was arrested Tuesday afternoon after witnesses recognized her vehicle and called police. Authorities accuse her of attacking her 11-year-old daughter and fleeing with her 8-year-old daughter. The younger daughter, who authorities initially said was 7, was found safe.

Ahmad told police she became upset about two of her three girls reading a book.

The mother is being held on complaints of arson, child abuse and assault and battery with the intent to kill. Her 11-year-old daughter is in critical condition.

Video of the arrest shot by KOTV in Tulsa shows the 8-year-old playing in an SUV as officers led her mother away in handcuffs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.