OKC Firefighters Say Water Tank Fire Likely Started By Lightning - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Firefighters Say Water Tank Fire Likely Started By Lightning

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City firefighters battled a water tank fire they believe was caused by a lightning strike. 

Crews said the water tank caught fire off of Hogback near the Turner Turnpike in far northeast Oklahoma City, Wednesday morning. Crews said they had a difficult time finding the tank because it sat so far off the road. Officials said the tank melted in a matter of minutes because it was made out of fiber glass. 

Two oil tankers sat just feet away from the water tank but crews said they did not catch fire. Firefighters continued to monitor the tank for any additional hot spots. 

