Scattered Storms Wednesday, Severe Weather Chances This Weekend

Storms will start early Wednesday morning across western, southwestern and central Oklahoma Wednesday.

Morning storms are not expected to become severe. The storms will continue to trend eastward throughout the morning. Storms can produce lightning, heavy rain and small hail. The activity will weaken by early Wednesday afternoon before tracking eastward into eastern Oklahoma.

Highs Wednesday will not be as hot, mostly in the low 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies. A slight chance of storms are possible late Wednesday afternoon into evening. The temps will drop to the upper 60s.

Thursday will see an increase in clouds and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will turn hotter with highs approaching 90. The weather will be mostly sunny, mainly quiet and dry.

This weekend will see a stronger front push through, giving the chance for more storms. Along the front will be a drop in temperatures. The high for Saturday will be 90 and the high for Sunday will only reach the upper 70-80s.

Storms could become strong to severe mainly during late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Storms could produce 65+mph wind gusts, hail and lightning.

Next week, storm chances are possible Tuesday.