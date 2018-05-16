Sign: New Outlet Mall In Jenks Planning To Open In 2020 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sign: New Outlet Mall In Jenks Planning To Open In 2020

JENKS, Oklahoma -

A sign is now up, announcing the planned opening date for a new outlets mall in Jenks.

The sign states "Tulsa Premium Outlets" plans to open in 2020.

The location is across the Creek Turnpike from  the Oklahoma Aquarium.  Simon Property Group has been developing plans for an outlet mall for years.

There have been no recent updates from SPG or the City of Jenks about the planned mall. 

Back in 2015, the SPG said the first phase of the development will be approximately 325,000 square feet and feature 80 to 90 stores. With construction to start in the Spring 2016 and an opening in the Summer of 2017.

Simon Properties also owns Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa.
 

