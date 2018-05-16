President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

Prosecutors say they will file nine counts of felony child abuse against the California mother of 10 children who officials say suffered long-term abuse in a filthy home.

(Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers. Police said Monday, May 14, 2018, they had removed 10 children...

California mom of 10 to appear in court on abuse charges

A U.S. official says an explosion at a Southern California office building that killed a woman and left 3 others injured is being investigated as an intentional act.

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Firefighters and sheriff's deputies escort children from Academy on the Hill pre-k school in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, after a fatal explosion nearby. The blast involved a bui...

NN A political showdown over how much to spend on public school classrooms and teachers hits another conservative, tax-cutting state as protests are expected to roil North Carolina's capital.

A California report finds the number of cases of sexually transmitted diseases in the state reached a record high in 2017.

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - This April 1, 2016 file photos shows a billboard above a gas station that reads "Feel The Burn," a play on then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' campaign slogan, "Feel The Bern." It's actually promoting testing fo...

New research shows 1 in 7 US adults has tried e-cigarettes but current use is down.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. A study released on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 found that one in seven U.S. adults have tried e-cigarettes, an increase in recent years o...

More US adults try vaping but current use is down, data show

Six U.S. states are accusing the maker of the opioid OxyContin of using deceptive marketing to boost drug sales that fueled opioid overdose deaths.

(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File). FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Nevada and five other states are filing new lawsuits alleging that a pharmaceutical company used deceptive m...

Most young adults haven't given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant number are already providing long-term care for older loved ones.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2016, file photo, a son, at right, holds his mother's hand at her nursing home in Michigan. Most young adults haven’t given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant nu...

One of the largest Native American tribes is the first community in the US to implement a hepatitis C elimination program to treat its citizens; federal officials say the initiative could serve as a national model.

Federal and local authorities are trying to find remains of a bomb that exploded at a Southern California medical office, leaving a woman dead and three other people injured.

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Firefighters and sheriff's deputies escort children from Academy on the Hill pre-k school in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, after a fatal explosion nearby. The blast involved a bui...

Advocates say the terminally ill may suffer unnecessarily after a judge threw out a California law that allows adults to obtain a prescription for life-ending drugs.

(Niels Alpert via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, July 24, 2016, file photo provided by Niels Alpert, Betsy Davis smiles during her "Right To Die Party" in Ojai, Calif. Davis threw herself the party as she became one of the first to use a California ...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Toys and other items are strewn around one of the rooms of a home, Monday, May 14, 2018, where authorities removed 10 children and arrested their parents in Fairfield, Calif. Authorities removed the children living at the h...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Ina Rogers, left, leaves her home, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Fairfield, Calif. Authorities removed the children living at the home on March 31 and placed them in protective custody after one of them ran away. Ina Rogers face...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). The home of Ina Rogers and her husband, Jonathan Allen, is seen Monday, May 14, 2018, in Fairfield, Calif. Authorities removed the 10 children living at the home on March 31 and placed them in protective custody after one o...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Ina Rogers talks with reporters Monday, May 14, 2018, in Fairfield, Calif. Authorities removed Rogers' 10 children who were living at the home on March 31, and placed them in protective custody after one of them ran away. R...

(Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers. Police said Monday, May 14, 2018, they had removed 10 children...

By JONATHAN J. COOPER and JANIE HAR

Associated Press

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors will file nine counts of felony child abuse against the California mother of 10 children who investigators said suffered long-term abuse in a filthy home, authorities said.

Ina Rogers, who's scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, told reporters earlier this week that the allegations against her and her husband are false.

It's still unclear whether any California government agencies had an opportunity to intervene in the years authorities claim the children were abused inside their home in suburban Fairfield, about 46 miles (74 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. Their mother claimed social services interviewed the kids three years ago but nothing came of the visit.

Rogers, 31, told reporters that she had one prior interaction with child welfare officials when her mother "had mentioned something" that prompted a home visit. Officials took pictures of the children and interviewed them individually, she said.

"Nothing was founded, my kids were placed back with me," she said.

Solano County's Child Welfare Services department officials did not immediately respond to requests Tuesday for details about the visit, or information about other interactions they may have had with members of the household.

Sheriff's and prosecutors say the children were rescued from a filthy house in March and had suffered puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun. Sharon Henry, the county's chief deputy district attorney, said they were tortured "for sadistic purposes."

Their father, Jonathan Allen, 29, was arrested Friday and is in Solano County Jail on seven counts of torture and nine counts of felony child abuse. He has pleaded not guilty and bail was set at $5.2 million.

Allen denied the allegations in an interview with KCRA-TV on Tuesday, declaring "I am not an animal."

"The truth is that it is a functioning household," he said. "Everyone helped everyone. It was a complete circle - the older ones helped the little ones."

Questions remain as to how the children and the alleged abuse went undetected for years until March 31, when police responding to a missing juvenile report entered the house.

They found a home filled with rotted food and human and animal waste, said Fairfield Lt. Greg Hurlbut. Police removed the children, ages 4 months to 12 years, and arrested Rogers on suspicion of neglect. She was released after posting $10,000 bail.

Stories about the alleged abuse came out gradually in interviews with the children over the past six weeks and eight of the children told professionals about incidents dating back several years, authorities said.

Rogers says she home-schooled the children, but the Fairfield home was not registered as a private school and neither were three prior addresses in Fairfield and Vallejo, according to the California Department of Education.

California law requires children to be enrolled in public school unless they meet specific exemptions, such as documented attendance at a private school. Parents who teach their own children can register as a private school but the state does not approve, monitor or inspect them. Some home-based instruction is also offered through self-directed programs at public or charter schools.

Rogers said she previously enrolled her two oldest children in school but decided to teach them herself because she didn't think they were getting enough attention. She said her daughter failed to get on the school bus on her first day of kindergarten and was later found talking to a stranger and his dog at the school, she said.

"They were bullied and the teachers weren't helping me with their education," Rogers said. "So I said, 'OK how am I going to do this with all these kids? I can't do that.' So I was like, 'I'm the only one who cares enough' so I started to homeschool them."

At least one person suspected abuse: The children's maternal grandmother. She called Allen a monster.

"He would take the baby and slap it in the face and put duct tape on the baby's mouth to make it shut up," Wanda Rogers told KNTV in San Francisco.

Rogers said the children slept in one bedroom because they were close. The home's other rooms were used as a master bedroom, playroom and meditation room.

Rogers said she works as an EKG technician at a heart monitoring company and her husband is a tattoo artist.

Neighbor Larry Magnaye said he had no idea there were 10 children living in the house across the street.

The parents waved from the driveway, but he never saw the children in the yard or heard them playing in the backyard pool.

"It's a pretty big house," Magnaye said. "But I don't know how you can keep it quiet when you have 10 kids. I can't keep it quiet with one, two, you know?"

___

Har reported from San Francisco.

