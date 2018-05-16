2013 Moore Tornado Survivor Grateful For Meteorologist David Payne’s Advice

The May 20th, 2013 tornado changed countless lives as it tore through Moore.

One survivor says her life since that day hasn't been easy but some advice from News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne is helping her heal.

Elizabeth Pikovsky visited News 9 to share her story.

On May 20, 2013, Elizabeth Pikovsky was on her way to work as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Norman when she rushed home, only to ride it out.

“I saw the tornado and it was huge, it was like a monster,” Pikovsky said.

To this day, Pikovsky still suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“We got picked up inside the house by the tornado and it threw us across the house and a steel bathtub landed on top of us,” Pikovsky said.

With winds as high as 210 miles per hour the May 20, 2013 Moore tornado, killed 24, including seven children inside Plaza Towers Elementary, a school less than two blocks from the home Elizabeth shared with her boyfriend.

Elizabeth suffered numerous injuries, including a bad concussion.

Five days before another anniversary of the Moore Tornado, Pikovsky brought flowers to News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne.

Pikovsky says a chance meeting David Payne a few years ago compelled her to get counseling for her PTSD.

“You’re not alone, again there are a lot of people who are dealing with the same stuff you have to deal with,” David Payne said.

Severe weather season in Oklahoma has just started this year. Pikovsky has some advice for Oklahomans out there when it comes to severe weather.

“If anybody hears David Payne saying there’s a tornado warning, please take it, because life is too short. I don’t care what you’re doing, get your animals, get a little bag, prepare yourself, because you just never know.” Pikovsky said.

The 2013 Moore tornado injured 240 people and resulted in more than two billion dollars in property damage.