OKC Dancer Takes On Hollywood And Succeeds

In February, Kendra choreographed the Black Panther Challenge in tribute to the movie of the same name.

One Oklahoma City dancer took her talents to Hollywood, and shares the secret to accomplishing her lofty goals.

As children, we are told to shoot for the stars and believe in our dreams, but many of us never end up leaving our hometowns. One Oklahoma City dancer took her talents to Hollywood, and shares the secret to accomplishing her lofty goals.

The rhythm of life has been beating to Kendra Oyesanya's own drum lately. Five years ago, she left behind her family and everyone she knew for her shot at fame.

She said, “I cried the entire way to LA because I had never lived anywhere but Oklahoma City.”

Filled with uncertainty, the dancer successfully auditioned for an agent her first day in Hollywood, and from there she has soared. This year may be the best yet.

In February, Kendra choreographed the Black Panther Challenge in tribute to the movie of the same name.

A post shared by Kendra "K.O" Oyesanya ???? (@mizzk.o) on Feb 17, 2018 at 12:22pm PST

“We made it up super, super quick,” she says, “and we were like ok, we’re going to do this…right after it’s done. And we did it, like One Take Drake, and it blew up.”

The video went viral with dancers from all over the globe copying Kendra and her friends, and highlighting the signature move, the Wakanda Salute.

Besides coming up with her own steps every chance she gets, Kendra is fresh off one of the biggest gigs a dancer can book, performing with Beyoncé at Coachella.

Before moving out West, though, “Mizz K.O” did not know if she would ever make it as a professional dancer.

She said, “I never thought I was good enough to actually do it. It was one of those things where I really didn’t believe in myself.”

She had no formal training in dance, but the only thing Kendra needed to change was her mindset.

Now she is looking ahead to the next move. “I’m ready to really start jumping into acting,” she said.

She is taking acting classes, and already secured a role on the YouTube Red series “Step Up: High Water”.

Her message to young aspiring performers is, do not let doubt stand in your way. “When you know that this is what you’re supposed to do,” she said, “and you know that you were put on this earth to be great or to perform and do these things, you have to believe in yourself and listen to the voice inside your head that tells you to go do it.”

To follow Kendra’s career, find her on Instagram at @mizzk.o or Facebook at @officialKO.