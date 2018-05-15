Suspended schoolteacher shot dead in her mother's driveway

Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:23 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:23:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis, right, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. Planned Parenthood and the ACLU said Tuesday that they had filed a law...
Abortion-rights groups say they have challenged nation's most restrictive abortion law in Iowa.More >>
Abortion-rights groups say they have challenged nation's most restrictive abortion law in Iowa.More >>
Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:22 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:22:01 GMT
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File). FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Nevada and five other states are filing new lawsuits alleging that a pharmaceutical company used deceptive m...
Six U.S. states are accusing the maker of the opioid OxyContin of using deceptive marketing to boost drug sales that fueled opioid overdose deaths.More >>
Six U.S. states are accusing the maker of the opioid OxyContin of using deceptive marketing to boost drug sales that fueled opioid overdose deaths.More >>
Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:21:47 GMT
(AP Photo/John Locher). In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on ...
Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on to see who will referee the multibillion-dollar business of gambling on pro and college sports.More >>
Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on to see who will referee the multibillion-dollar business of gambling on pro and college sports.More >>
Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:21:21 GMT
(AP Photo/Mike Householder). Machinery sits idle in a field in Macomb Township, Mich., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit where police have said they hoped to find the remains of up to seven missing girls. ...
Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit that police said might have yielded the remains of up to seven missing girls.More >>
Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit that police said might have yielded the remains of up to seven missing girls.More >>
Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:16:58 GMT
(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>
Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:16:46 GMT
(AP Photo/Dylan Lovan). White nationalist Matthew Heimbach is led away in handcuffs on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky, after a judge ruled that he violated the probation he was serving for physically harassing a protester at a 2016 Donal...
The racist, anti-Semitic fringe movement known as the "alt-right" is reeling after a string of lawsuits, arrests, violent clashes and infighting.More >>
The racist, anti-Semitic fringe movement known as the "alt-right" is reeling after a string of lawsuits, arrests, violent clashes and infighting.More >>
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania schoolteacher who was reported to have had a teenage boy in her car and who was later suspended was shot to death in her mother's driveway on Mother's Day.
Authorities say 32-year-old Rachael DelTondo had gone to an ice cream shop on Sunday night and had just returned to the home in Aliquippa (al-uh-KWIH'-puh) when she was shot multiple times. DelTondo died at the scene, 22 miles (35 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh.
Authorities have not released further details, citing an ongoing investigation.
DelTondo was suspended last November from the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School. The suspension came after school officials received an anonymous email containing a February 2016 police report stating DelTondo had been found in a parked car with a 17-year-old former student. No charges were filed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information,
sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.