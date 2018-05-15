Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
(AP Photo/Dylan Lovan). White nationalist Matthew Heimbach is led away in handcuffs on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky, after a judge ruled that he violated the probation he was serving for physically harassing a protester at a 2016 Donal...
The racist, anti-Semitic fringe movement known as the "alt-right" is reeling after a string of lawsuits, arrests, violent clashes and infighting.
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The racist, anti-Semitic fringe movement known as the "alt-right" is reeling after a string of lawsuits, arrests, violent clashes and infighting.
The movement's latest setback occurred Tuesday in a Kentucky courtroom, where a judge sentenced white nationalist Matthew Heimbach to 38 days in jail.
The fortunes of other alt-right leaders and promoters have been flagging since violence erupted last summer at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Richard Spencer suspended a college tour after violent clashes overshadowed one of his campus speeches. He and other leading alt-right figures are fighting lawsuits. Many also are struggling to raise money or spread their messages after losing access to mainstream internet platforms. A few have even dropped out of the movement altogether.
