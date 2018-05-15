Oklahoma Muslim woman says rights violated over headscarf - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Muslim woman says rights violated over headscarf

Posted: Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A Muslim woman who alleges she was denied entry into the Tulsa County Courthouse because of her religious headscarf has filed a federal lawsuit against the county sheriff.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of Suha Elqutt by the Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma. A similar suit was filed in California.

The lawsuit alleges Elqutt was refused entry to the courthouse on April 10 when metal detectors were set off by a hairpin under her hijab. It says officers insisted Elqutt remove her headscarf in front of male sheriff's deputies in violation of her religious beliefs. She entered the courthouse after two female deputies inspected her hair in a parking garage.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Roebuck has denied the allegations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.