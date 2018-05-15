Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes parts of central Oklahoma

CRESCENT, Okla. (AP) - An earthquake has rattled parts of central Oklahoma that were shaken a day earlier by a series of earthquakes.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday about 8 miles north-northeast of Crescent, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City. The temblor was recorded at a depth of about 4 miles (6 kilometers).

Four earthquakes struck Sunday night through Monday morning near Crescent, ranging in magnitudes from 2.5 to 4.1. No injuries or damage has been reported following any of the recent earthquakes.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have directed producers to close injection wells or reduce volumes.

