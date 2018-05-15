'The Right Stuff' Author Tom Wolfe Dies At Age 88

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms that moved across central Oklahoma on Tuesday caused some damage in Grady County, according to emergency management. The damage was reported to be in Chickasha, including downed trees, power poles down and a gas pump awning collapse. According to News 9 meteorologist Cassie Heiter, citing emergency management reports, there is some road flooding along Highway 81. This is a developing story.More >>
The 8-year-old child at the center of the Amber Alert has been found safe and the mother has been taken into custody, Tulsa police said.More >>
