OKC School Board Approves No School On Election Day

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City School Board approved of a measure to have no school on Election Day.

The measure was approved in Monday night's meeting. 

Several teacher groups have asked school districts across the state to have the day off on Election Day to allow teachers the ample time to vote.

Many state legislator seats are up for election this year as well as all state offices such as governor.

Yukon Public Schools is also having no school on Election Day.

Election Day is Nov. 6 and the last day of school for Oklahoma City Public Schools is May 24, 2019. 

