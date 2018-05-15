APNewsBreak: Police end dig for remains of missing girls - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

APNewsBreak: Police end dig for remains of missing girls

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Mike Householder). Machinery sits idle in a field in Macomb Township, Mich., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit where police have said they hoped to find the remains of up to seven missing girls. ... (AP Photo/Mike Householder). Machinery sits idle in a field in Macomb Township, Mich., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit where police have said they hoped to find the remains of up to seven missing girls. ...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Search ends for grenade launcher ammo lost in North Dakota

    Search ends for grenade launcher ammo lost in North Dakota

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-05-15 16:53:39 GMT
    Airmen have called off the search for military explosives that fell off a vehicle on an American Indian reservation in North Dakota on May 1.More >>
    Airmen have called off the search for military explosives that fell off a vehicle on an American Indian reservation in North Dakota on May 1.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Police end dig for remains of missing girls

    APNewsBreak: Police end dig for remains of missing girls

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-05-15 16:53:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mike Householder). Machinery sits idle in a field in Macomb Township, Mich., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit where police have said they hoped to find the remains of up to seven missing girls. ...(AP Photo/Mike Householder). Machinery sits idle in a field in Macomb Township, Mich., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit where police have said they hoped to find the remains of up to seven missing girls. ...
    Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit that police said might have yielded the remains of up to seven missing girls.More >>
    Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit that police said might have yielded the remains of up to seven missing girls.More >>

  • 1st appeals court to weigh Trump's decision to end DACA

    1st appeals court to weigh Trump's decision to end DACA

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-05-15 16:53:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...
    The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.More >>
    The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.More >>
    •   

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
Associated Press

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Police looking for the remains of up to seven girls who have been missing for decades stopped digging Tuesday in suburban Detroit, suspending a multi-day effort while they decide whether to search elsewhere in Michigan or resume the excavation in roughly the same area.

Authorities repeatedly have said they're confident they will solve the cold cases, raising the hopes of anxious family members who are desperate to learn what happened to their loved ones. The timeout could last a week, Warren Mayor James Fouts told The Associated Press.

"I'm disappointed, obviously, there was not a recovery," said Konnie Beyma, whose sister, Kimberly King, disappeared in 1979 at age 12. "Based on information from law enforcement, I was beginning to believe we were close to resolution."

Police tape was taken down and three heavy machines were silent Tuesday.

"They decided to stop and evaluate," said Fouts, whose police department is leading the investigation.

The search began a week ago in Macomb County's Macomb Township, 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of downtown Detroit. The site is roughly 25 acres (100,000 sq. meters) of woods and open fields, not far from a residential neighborhood. Crews have clawed at just a portion.

Fouts said police will decide whether to dig again at the same site or take the search elsewhere in Macomb County or to northern Michigan. He didn't disclose what investigators might know about those locations.

Police were inspired to dig after talking to a prisoner, Arthur Ream, who was locked up in 2008 for slaying a 13-year-old girl. Cindy Zarzycki's remains were found a decade ago near the same woods. Ream was interviewed after fellow prisoners said he boasted about killing four to six other people. Police said he failed a lie-detector test.

Ream has declined to speak to reporters by phone, according to the Michigan Corrections Department.

Beyma, who was at the site Monday, said she wants to find her sister's remains and bury them at a family grave in Kentucky.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.