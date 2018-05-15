Another Earthquake Recorded In Logan County

Another earthquake was recorded Tuesday morning in Logan County after several shock up the area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 3.9-magnitude quake was reported at 8:40 a.m. Its epicenter was about eight miles north of Crescent, 15 miles north, northwest of Guthrie and 41 miles north of Oklahoma City.

The quake was more than four miles deep.

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.