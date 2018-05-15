Judges hear arguments, ask questions on immigration program

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

The racist, anti-Semitic fringe movement known as the "alt-right" is reeling after a string of lawsuits, arrests, violent clashes and infighting.

(AP Photo/Dylan Lovan). White nationalist Matthew Heimbach is led away in handcuffs on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky, after a judge ruled that he violated the probation he was serving for physically harassing a protester at a 2016 Donal...

A psychiatrist hired by Travis Air Force Base in California to help military veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder has been charged with raping patients.

A study of hundreds of thousands of popular songs over the last three decades has found a downward sonic trend in happiness and an increase in sadness.

(Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, musician Sam Smith poses for a portrait in New York to promote his album, "The Thrill of It All." A study of hundreds of thousands of popular songs over the last three ...

California judge says Legislature unconstitutionally enacted 2016 state law allowing the terminally ill to end their lives.

The four female directors of casino operator Wynn Resorts said at a forum Monday they are committed to helping the company move onto a new chapter following the sexual misconduct scandal that engulfed its founder earlier this year.

(AP Photo/John Locher). From left, Betsy Atkins, entrepreneur, Pat Mulroy, senior fellow for the Brookings Institute, Kim Sinatra, Dee Dee Myers, executive vice president at Warner Bros., and Wendy Webb, CEO of Kestrel Advisors, participate during a wo...

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun.

(Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers. Police said Monday, May 14, 2018, they had removed 10 children...

Trump's surprise offer to help Chinese company ZTE draws fire but raises hopes in trade talks.

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). In this May 8, 2018, photo, a woman pass by a ZTE building in Beijing, China. President Donald Trump's weekend social media musings about China injected new uncertainty into the Washington's punishment of Chinese tech giant ZTE ...

Seattle's largest businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks will have to pay a new tax to help fund homeless services and affordable housing under a measure approved by city leaders.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Seattle. The council on Monda...

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on to see who will referee the multibillion-dollar business of gambling on pro and college sports.

(AP Photo/John Locher). In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on ...

Baltimore's mayor has announced the city's police commissioner has resigned after being charged with failing to pay his taxes.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this March 5, 2018, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police use bolt cutters to break chains locking together supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, as the protesters cheer in suppo...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...

By SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Federal appeals court judges appeared skeptical Tuesday of the Trump administration's claim that courts don't have the power to review the president's decision to end a program that shields young immigrants from deportation.

Lawyers for both sides spent more than an hour arguing their cases about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and answering questions from three judges of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California.

It's the first time a federal appeals court has heard arguments on the issue.

Judges focused on the administration's rationale for ending the program and whether they had authority to intervene rather than the merits of allowing hundreds of thousands of young immigrants to remain in the U.S. under DACA.

The Trump administration has said it moved to end the program last year because Texas and other states threatened to sue, raising the prospect of a chaotic end to the program.

Hashim Mooppan, an attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice, argued Tuesday that the administration's decision could not be reviewed by courts, and he defended the move against assertions that it was arbitrary and capricious.

"It's a question of an agency saying, 'We're not going to have a policy that might well be illegal,'" Mooppan told the judges. "That is a perfectly rationale thing to do."

The decision by Trump to end DACA prompted lawsuits across the nation, including one by the state of California.

A judge overseeing that suit and four others challenging DACA ruled against the administration and reinstated the program that was started by then-President Barack Obama.

The Trump administration now wants the 9th Circuit to throw out that ruling. It was not clear when the court would rule.

Ninth Circuit Judge Kim Wardlaw noted during the hearing that another appeals court had reviewed a similar Obama administration immigration policy.

Judge Jacqueline Nguyen questioned whether courts could intervene if they thought DACA was legal and disagreed with the administration's position that it was unconstitutional.

DACA has protected some 700,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families that overstayed visas.

In January, U.S. District Judge William Alsup rejected the argument that Obama had exceeded his power in creating DACA and said the Trump administration failed to consider the disruption that ending the program would cause.

Federal judges in New York and Washington, D.C., also have ruled against Trump on DACA.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to hear arguments this summer on an appeal of the New York judge's ruling.

The ultimate fate of DACA likely rests in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The administration has been critical of the 9th Circuit and took the unusual step of trying to sidestep the appeals court and have the California DACA cases heard directly by the Supreme Court.

The high court in February declined to do so.

