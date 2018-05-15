Your 2 Cents: Constitutional Carry

I agree with the Governor's decision to veto the constitutional carry bill, because I believe training is a necessity before people carry a firearm.

Here's what you had to say:

Harold in Edmond first: "I know far too many people that are qualified to carry under the bill that have no sense, no skills, no boundaries, no patience."

But Lynda from Chickasha says: "Why should only those with the money to afford a class and a licensing fee be allowed to protect themselves? It all boils down to money in my opinion and it's wrong."

From Montez: "The background check is a vital tool in making sure an honest effort is being made to ensure there aren't wackos out there toting guns around."

Jeremy in Norman had this to say: "I like Kelly. Good dude and great father. I'm wanting to know how much and where he purchased his license to exercise free speech. I mean, if we are in the business of paying for permission to exercise a right, why not pay to exercise them all?"

And finally Rick writes: "K. Ogle you are on the ball. One must have some training and understanding imparted to them of the responsibility involved. From one hip patient to the other I hope you are recovering well and strong."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.