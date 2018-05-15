Missouri lawmakers push Greitens probe after charge dropped

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit that police said might have yielded the remains of up to seven missing girls.

Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit that police said might have yielded the remains of up to seven missing girls.

(AP Photo/Mike Householder). Machinery sits idle in a field in Macomb Township, Mich., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit where police have said they hoped to find the remains of up to seven missing girls. ...

(AP Photo/Mike Householder). Machinery sits idle in a field in Macomb Township, Mich., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Crews have stopped digging up an area in suburban Detroit where police have said they hoped to find the remains of up to seven missing girls. ...

Most young adults haven't given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant number are already providing long-term care for older loved ones.

Most young adults haven't given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant number are already providing long-term care for older loved ones.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2016, file photo, a son, at right, holds his mother's hand at her nursing home in Michigan. Most young adults haven’t given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant nu...

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2016, file photo, a son, at right, holds his mother's hand at her nursing home in Michigan. Most young adults haven’t given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant nu...

A Missouri man convicted of killing of a bar owner in 2000 despite a total lack of physical evidence linking him to the crime has been freed from prison after the state's top prosecutor decided not to retry him.

A Missouri man convicted of killing of a bar owner in 2000 despite a total lack of physical evidence linking him to the crime has been freed from prison after the state's top prosecutor decided not to retry him.

(Laura Simon/The Southeast Missourian via AP File). FILE - In this Sept. 2016 file photo, prisoner David Robinson poses for a portrait in the visiting area inside Jefferson City Correctional Center in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri Attorney General Josh ...

(Laura Simon/The Southeast Missourian via AP File). FILE - In this Sept. 2016 file photo, prisoner David Robinson poses for a portrait in the visiting area inside Jefferson City Correctional Center in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri Attorney General Josh ...

(Heather E. Hedenschau/Big Island Brokers via AP). This October 2017 photo shows the home of Patricia Deter in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Deter owned her Hawaii home for about a month before lava from a volcano erup...

(Heather E. Hedenschau/Big Island Brokers via AP). This October 2017 photo shows the home of Patricia Deter in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Deter owned her Hawaii home for about a month before lava from a volcano erup...

Casino operators in Las Vegas do not expect the U.S. Supreme Court's decision breaking a longtime ban on sports betting to hurt their business in Sin City.

Casino operators in Las Vegas do not expect the U.S. Supreme Court's decision breaking a longtime ban on sports betting to hurt their business in Sin City.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Crystal Kalahiki pays out a bet in the sports book at the South Point hotel-casino, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Supreme Court on Monday gave its go-ahead for states to allow gambling on sports across the nation, stri...

(AP Photo/John Locher). Crystal Kalahiki pays out a bet in the sports book at the South Point hotel-casino, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Supreme Court on Monday gave its go-ahead for states to allow gambling on sports across the nation, stri...

Robert Kennedy Jr. says the Connecticut Supreme Court's ruling that struck down the murder conviction of his cousin, Michael Skakel, is effectively an "exoneration.".

Robert Kennedy Jr. says the Connecticut Supreme Court's ruling that struck down the murder conviction of his cousin, Michael Skakel, is effectively an "exoneration.".

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens arrives at the Civil Courts building on the second day of jury selection of his felony invasion of privacy trial on Friday, May 11, 2018, in St. Louis, Mo.

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). In this May 10, 2018, photo, flanked by security guards, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, center, arrives at court for jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial, in St. Louis. In spring 2015, Miss...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

(AP Photo by Jim Salter). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a new conference outside court on Monday, May, 14 2018, in St. Louis. Prosecutors on Monday abruptly dropped an invasion-of-privacy charge against Greitens but say they hope to refile the ...

By DAVID A. LIEB and JIM SALTER

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens no longer faces a felony charge stemming from an extramarital affair, but a legislative panel signaled Tuesday that it's pushing forward with its own expanded investigation into a variety of allegations against the Republican governor.

The House investigatory panel, which already has released scathing reports about Greitens' affair and his political use of a charity donor list, decided to call a Greitens policy aide as a witness and to issue subpoenas related to a potential attempt to funnel money from secret donors to Greitens' 2016 gubernatorial campaign.

The Legislature is to convene in a monthlong special session Friday to consider whether to initiate impeachment proceedings to try to remove Greitens from office. Legislative leaders said those plans remain unchanged, despite a decision Monday by St. Louis prosecutors to drop a felony invasion-of-privacy charge alleging Greitens took a revealing and unauthorized photo of a woman with whom he acknowledged having an affair in 2015.

The St. Louis circuit attorney's office said it still plans to pursue the case, either through a special prosecutor or an appointed assistant. But Greitens' attorneys said the case was crumbling under a lack of evidence and doubted any charge would be refiled.

Greitens remains charged with a second felony in St. Louis for allegedly disclosing a donor list of The Mission Continues to his political fundraiser without the permission of the St. Louis-based veterans' charity he founded. No trial date has been set.

Previous reports from the House investigatory committee showed Greitens was consulting and paying political aides in 2014, well before he officially established a political fundraising committee in February 2015. State law says committees are to be formed when candidates raise or spend over $500.

The House panel released a document Tuesday showing political consultant Michael Hafner had advised Greitens about ways to create an exploratory or candidate committee in December 2014.

It also released a memo written in July 2016 by Will Scharf, who now is Greitens' policy director but at the time was working for Greitens' GOP primary rival Catherine Hanaway. The memo described the creation of two obscure limited liability companies, apparently "to channel contributions to the Greitens campaign from an anonymous donor or donors." The panel voted to call Scharf as a witness and subpoena information about the companies.

The prosecutor's surprise move Monday to drop a felony charge against Greitens came after the third day of jury selection in his trial.

"This is a great victory and it has been a long time coming," Greitens told reporters outside the courthouse. "This experience has been humbling and I have emerged from it a changed man."

The decision came after a court ruled that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had to provide a statement under oath at the request of Greitens' attorneys, who had repeatedly criticized her handling of the case. Greitens' defense team had accused Gardner of allowing private investigator William Tisaby, whom she hired, to commit perjury and withhold evidence from defense attorneys.

Missouri's rules of professional conduct prohibit attorneys from litigating a case in which they've been called as a witness.

Gardner spokeswoman Susan Ryan told The Associated Press: "We will refile charges or ask a special prosecutor to do so."

Greitens, 44, was charged with felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking and transmitting a photo of an at least partially nude woman without her permission on March 21, 2015. If convicted, Greitens could have faced up to four years in prison. Greitens has declined to directly answer questions about whether he took the photo.

___

Salter reported from St. Louis.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.