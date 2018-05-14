Child Found, Mother Arrested After Tulsa Police Issue Amber Alert

The 8-year-old child at the center of the Amber Alert has been found safe and the mother has been taken into custody, Tulsa police said.

Hafza Hailey, 8, and her mother, Taheerah Ahmad, 39, were found in a parking lot at 300 N Main Street in Tulsa. Police arrested Ahmad in her Lexus vehicle.

Authorities were looking for Hailey who went missing about 8 p.m. Monday from the 500 block of Mohwak Boulevard in Tulsa.

Law enforcement said Hailey’s mother Ahmad duct taped and gagged her three children. She is accused of stabbing her 11-year-old daughter and setting her house on fire. The 11-year-old is in critical condition at a hospital in Tulsa.

***UPDATE*** 5-15-2018 10:15 AM

If you have any information please call - 918-596-2627



Just got off of the phone with the Detective in charge of the case.



He tells me that the 11 year old condition is Very Severe and is currently unconscious and intubated. — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) May 15, 2018

Police said one 9-year-old was able to escape the home and call 911, while Ahmad abducted Hafza. Hafza was last seen wearing an ankle-length peach dress and is described to be wearing a puffy ponytail and gold bracelets on her wrist.

According to police, the family have listed several places where Ahmad and her daughter may be, ranging from Bixby to Edmond.

Ahmad has curly black hair with gold highlights. She is believed to be driving a black 2005 Lexus RX330, with an Oklahoma paper tag, number UD-4967 or a navy blue 2011 Ford Escape with Oklahoma license tag 778MNX.

If you have any information, or if you see Ahmad call 911 immediately.