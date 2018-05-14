Child Found, Mother Arrested After Tulsa Police Issue Amber Aler - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Child Found, Mother Arrested After Tulsa Police Issue Amber Alert

Posted: Updated:

The 8-year-old child at the center of the Amber Alert has been found safe and the mother has been taken into custody, Tulsa police said. 

Hafza Hailey, 8, and her mother, Taheerah Ahmad, 39, were found in a parking lot at 300 N Main Street in Tulsa. Police arrested Ahmad in her Lexus vehicle.

Authorities were looking for Hailey who went missing about 8 p.m. Monday from the 500 block of Mohwak Boulevard in Tulsa.

Law enforcement said Hailey’s mother Ahmad duct taped and gagged her three children. She is accused of stabbing her 11-year-old daughter and setting her house on fire. The 11-year-old is in critical condition at a hospital in Tulsa. 

Police said one 9-year-old was able to escape the home and call 911, while Ahmad abducted Hafza. Hafza was last seen wearing an ankle-length peach dress and is described to be wearing a puffy ponytail and gold bracelets on her wrist. 

According to police, the family have listed several places where Ahmad and her daughter may be, ranging from Bixby to Edmond. 

Ahmad has curly black hair with gold highlights. She is believed to be driving a black 2005 Lexus RX330, with an Oklahoma paper tag, number UD-4967 or a navy blue 2011 Ford Escape with Oklahoma license tag 778MNX.

  

If you have any information, or if you see Ahmad call 911 immediately.   

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.