OKCPS Board Approves New School Names

The Oklahoma City Public School Board unanimously approved to change the name of three schools named after Confederate generals.

Here are the following name changes:

Lee Elementary School will become Adelaide Lee

Jackson Enterprise Elementary will become Mary Gold Ross

Stand Watie Elementary will become Esperanza

Board unanimously approved these changes. Our Operation teams will work over the summer to make sure these facilities (and their new names) are ready for the 2018-2019 school year. #oklaed https://t.co/iT0ckmuHff — OKC Public Schools (@OKCPS) May 15, 2018

District officials estimated that it will cost more than $40,000 to remove the names from all three elementary schools.

