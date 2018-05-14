LGBTQ Group Could Use Conservative Plan To Combat Adoption Bill - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

LGBTQ Group Could Use Conservative Plan To Combat Adoption Bill

Posted: Updated:
A legal fight is looming after the governor signed a controversial adoption bill into law. A legal fight is looming after the governor signed a controversial adoption bill into law.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A legal fight is looming after the governor signed a controversial adoption bill into law. Backers say it protects an agencies freedom of religion, but opponents say it's nothing more than a license to discriminate, and they're taking a page out of a very conservative U.S. senator's playbook to fight it.

Kris Williams beamed with pride as she read the Mother’s Day message from her son. "You're an amazing mom. You're also a unicorn which is an amazing mythical creature.  But not as amazing as you are,” read Williams.

Williams and her girlfriend adopted the now 11-year-old after he had been horribly abused by his biological family for years. She said, often same sex parents can relate better to children who have been through the system.

"We know what it's like to be thrown away. And we know what it's like to be neglected. We know what it's like to be abused and so in that way we offer some specialty if you will when it comes to kids from hard places,” said Williams.

On Friday, May 11, Governor Fallin signed Senate Bill 1140, which would allow religious based adoption agencies to refuse to adopt to potential parents who don’t meet their religious or moral standards.

Read Related Story: Governor Mary Fallin Signs Controversial Adoption Bill

Backers say that allows religious based adoption agencies to continue to adopt children without worrying about the repercussions of following their faith.

"Basically, protects the system the way it is now. It doesn't change it. It doesn't ban anyone. It simply says if you are a faith-based service you can still participate in bringing families to the table,” said Diane Clay Arch Diocese of Oklahoma City.

But Pro-LGBTQ organization Freedom Oklahoma said it violates equal protection under the law, and they plan to sue.

Freedom Oklahoma is also looking into a veto referendum; an idea floated by former US senator Tom Coburn, a conservative from Oklahoma, to file a petition to veto the law at the ballot box. Coburn is spearheading a petition to have the largest tax increase in the state's history overturned by a ballot initiative.

"It's something that we're perusing actively. We're looking at polling and what we can do and we're planning to fight this on every front we can,” said Troy Stevenson with Freedom Oklahoma.

The veto petition would require about 42,000 signatures to put on to the November ballot.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • Trump defends decision to revisit action on Chinese company

    Trump defends decision to revisit action on Chinese company

    Monday, May 14 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-05-14 23:39:55 GMT
    (Chinatopix Via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2012, file photo, a salesperson stands at counters selling mobile phones produced by ZTE Corp. at an appliance store in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. President Donald Trump said Sunday, May 1...(Chinatopix Via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2012, file photo, a salesperson stands at counters selling mobile phones produced by ZTE Corp. at an appliance store in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. President Donald Trump said Sunday, May 1...
    Trump says he will help a Chinese telecommunications company get 'back into business,' saying too many jobs in China are at stake after the U.S. government cut off access to its American suppliers.More >>
    Trump says he will help a Chinese telecommunications company get 'back into business,' saying too many jobs in China are at stake after the U.S. government cut off access to its American suppliers.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Monday, May 14 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-05-14 21:10:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Ukraine computer involved in Tennessee elections attack

    Ukraine computer involved in Tennessee elections attack

    Monday, May 14 2018 3:26 PM EDT2018-05-14 19:26:04 GMT
    A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.More >>
    A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.