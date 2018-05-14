Lawyer: Guantanamo Bay detainee denied motion to show art - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Lawyer: Guantanamo Bay detainee denied motion to show art

NEW YORK (AP) - A man accused of helping to plan the Sept. 11 attacks won't be allowed to publicly distribute art he makes in his cell at the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

Ammar al Baluchi's attorneys say a ruling by a military commission judge came down on Friday. The decision hasn't been posted publicly since it's still going through a review process.

The attorneys have said their client's rights were being violated by Department of Defense restrictions.

Al Baluchi is a nephew of suspected 9/11 mastermind, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (HAH'-leed shayk moh-HAH'-mehd). The department had put new restrictions on him after some of his artwork was used for a New York City exhibition of detainee art last year.

A Pentagon spokeswoman declined comment on Monday since the decision is in review.

