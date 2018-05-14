Lawyer: Guantanamo Bay detainee denied motion to show art

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

Police say they removed 10 children from a squalid California home and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and emotional abuse.

Former Army Capt. Ernest L. Medina, a key figure in the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, has died in Wisconsin aged 81.

(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 1969, file photo, U.S. Army Capt. Ernest Medina, a key figure in the 1968 My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, speaks at a news conference at the Pentagon. Medina died on May 8, 2018, according to an obituary ...

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is saying the citizenship question should not affect participation in the 2020 Census.

The driver of a Tesla electric car that hit a Utah fire department vehicle this weekend says the car's semi-autonomous Autopilot mode was engaged at the time of the crash.

A Pennsylvania high school student took an unorthodox approach to prom and brought a cardboard cutout of actor Danny DeVito to the dance.

(Michael Bupp /The Sentinel via AP). Allison Closs arrives for the Carlisle High School senior prom at Letort View Community Center at Carlisle Barracks in Carlise, Pa., on Friday, May 11, 2018, with a cutout of actor Danny DeVito. Closs and her famou...

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

The driver of a Tesla electric car had the vehicle's semi-autonomous Autopilot mode engaged when she slammed into the back of a Utah fire department vehicle this weekend, in the latest crash involving a car with self-driving features.

(South Jordan Police Department via AP). In this Friday, May 11, 2018, photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South ...

Trump's surprise offer to help Chinese company ZTE draws fire but raises hopes in trade talks.

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). In this May 8, 2018, photo, a woman pass by a ZTE building in Beijing, China. President Donald Trump's weekend social media musings about China injected new uncertainty into the Washington's punishment of Chinese tech giant ZTE ...

Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

NEW YORK (AP) - A man accused of helping to plan the Sept. 11 attacks won't be allowed to publicly distribute art he makes in his cell at the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

Ammar al Baluchi's attorneys say a ruling by a military commission judge came down on Friday. The decision hasn't been posted publicly since it's still going through a review process.

The attorneys have said their client's rights were being violated by Department of Defense restrictions.

Al Baluchi is a nephew of suspected 9/11 mastermind, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (HAH'-leed shayk moh-HAH'-mehd). The department had put new restrictions on him after some of his artwork was used for a New York City exhibition of detainee art last year.

A Pentagon spokeswoman declined comment on Monday since the decision is in review.

