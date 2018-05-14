Brother Of Man Killed By Reserve Deputy Donates Part Of Settlement

The brother of a man killed by a former Tulsa County reserve deputy is using some of the money he received in a settlement to help a green country track team.

The Langston Hughes Academy track team says it was extremely underfunded.

Andre Harris used money from a settlement regarding the death of Eric Harris to help the team.

3/9/2018 Related Story: Brother Speaks Out After Eric Harris Settlement

“I’m going to donate for as long as they need it,” said Harris. “I’m going to donate today a check for $2,000 just for the track team.”

Harris says he plans to come back during the fall and examine what needs the football team may have and donate to them as well.