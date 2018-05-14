Firefighters Respond To Mobile Home Fire In SW OKC

Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire in Southwest Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters are on scene in the 7600 block of Ellis Street. Firefighters said a double-wide trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

TAC 6: 7600 block Ellis St. (near SW. 74 / Council) We are on scene of a fully-involved double-wide trailer. This fire will be fought from the exterior due to the amount of fire involvement. -BF 3:52 p.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 14, 2018

After extinguishing the fire shortly after 4 p.m., crews said no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with News 9 for updates.