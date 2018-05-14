Charges Filed Against Owners Of Dogs That Critically Injured Met - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Charges Filed Against Owners Of Dogs That Critically Injured Metro Woman

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Police Department says charges have been filed against the owners of four pit bulls who critically injured a woman.

According to the OCPD, 46-year-old Dawntanya “Tanya” Franklin and her son, 23-year-old Wayne Edward III, have both been charged with eight counts of Failure to Restrain Dangerous Dog.

Police said the Franklins' four pit bulls mauled 54-year-old Terri Cosby as she was walking down Northeast 29th Street on May 5.

Police said Franklins' dogs also attacked a neighbor who came to the aid of Cosby and attempted to stop the attack on her. His actions were unsuccessful.

Officers shot and killed two of the four dogs, and the other two were taken to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter and euthanized.

Cosby has lost an arm and doctors may have to amputate her leg. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with her medical bills.

After further investigation, police said a few other residents came forward.

Another victim told News 9 he was attacked by the dogs last year. Steve Onley, a plumber, said he was walking up to Tanya's home to do some repairs when the dogs when after him, nearly killing him.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for both Tanya and Wayne Franklin. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates. 

