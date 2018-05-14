Judge sentences Oklahoma correctional officer to 15 months - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A former correctional officer who pleaded guilty to accepting a bribe and conspiring to commit wire fraud at a private prison for federal inmates in Oklahoma has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Charles Daniel Lynn of El Reno was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge David L. Russell. Lynn must also serve two years of supervised release after he completes his sentence.

Lynn was a correctional officer at the Great Plains Correctional Facility in Hinton, a low-security institution that contracts with the government to house federal inmates.

A federal indictment in August alleged that Lynn agreed to deliver contraband including cellphones, electronic music players and other items to an inmate at the prison in exchange for money.

Lynn entered the guilty plea in November.

