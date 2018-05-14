OKC Councilman To Resign After Being Charged With Embezzlement

Oklahoma City Councilman John Pettis plans to resign from his position after being charged with embezzlement.

Oklahoma City Councilman John Pettis Jr. plans to resign from his position after being charged with embezzlement, according to City Director Of Public Information and Marketing Kristy Yager.

Yager told News 9, Pettis does not plan to attend Tuesday council meeting.

Pettis is charged with three counts of embezzlement and one count of intentionally failing to file state income tax returns.

Defense attorney Mark Henricksen said Monday that Pettis is expected to appear in court later this week and will plead not guilty to the charges. Henricksen declined further comment in the case.

Among other things, Pettis is accused of taking funds from the Oklahoma Institute for Minority Affairs, a charity Pettis founded. Pettis is accused of making cash withdrawals from the charity of $19,155 over almost four years.

Monday afternoon, Mayor Holt released the following statement:

“We are, of course, aware of the charges and Councilman Pettis was in contact with me Friday when the charges were filed. The Councilman will have to speak for himself regarding his future as a member of our Council, but the charges were obviously very serious.”

