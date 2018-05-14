Woman Loses Unborn Child In Crash Involving Mayes County Deputy

A Mayes County Deputy responding to an emergency call was involved in a fatal crash Thursday night. An 18-year-old in another SUV was 6 months pregnant and the baby died after the crash.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Thursday night, May 10, at 9:51 p.m., two miles north of Spavinaw.

The patrol report says 18-year-old Kaylee Thurlo was taken by ambulance to Grove Integris Hospital. An attorney representing the family says Thurlo was pregnant and her baby died.

Mayes County Sheriff’s Office Captain Rod Howell said the deputy was responding to a report of a burglary in progress when the accident happened.

He deferred all questions about the crash to the Highway Patrol, which would not comment beyond the basic report of the crash. That report did not initially note one of the vehicles was a law enforcement vehicle en-route to an emergency call.

The deputy’s Chevy Tahoe struck an Acura MDX, according to the patrol, which said the deputy was traveling eastbound on 410 Road and the other SUV was northbound on State Highway 82.

The report says the deputy attempted to turn southbound on 82 and hit the second vehicle. The report does not indicate fault for the crash.

The Mayes County Deputy, Brittney Burnett, 32, was treated and released, and, according to Captain Howell, is on routine administrative leave.

The patrol report says the Acura was driven by Crystal Compher, 34, and she was treated and released.

An 11-year-old passenger was injured and required surgery on his knee, according to the family attorney.