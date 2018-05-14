Wisconsin again finds secret video shows no election fraud

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

The state Department of Justice has again concluded that secretly recorded videos of a Democratic activist reveal no evidence of election fraud.

Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...

Teen who died in van could not communicate properly with 911

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

Former Army Capt. Ernest L. Medina, a key figure in the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, has died in Wisconsin aged 81.

(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 1969, file photo, U.S. Army Capt. Ernest Medina, a key figure in the 1968 My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, speaks at a news conference at the Pentagon. Medina died on May 8, 2018, according to an obituary ...

When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book written to inspire the next generation.

(Aaron Cormier via AP). This undated handout photo provided by Aaron Cormier shows Joseph Semien, Jr., from left, Pierre Johnson and Maxime Madhere on their book called "Pulse of Perseverance: Three Black Doctors on Their Journey to Success." When the ...

After a weekend break, police in suburban Detroit have resumed digging in an area that might yield the remains of up to seven missing girls.

(AP Photo/Mike Householder). In a frame from video Konnie Beyma is interviewed near the excavation site in Macomb Township, Mich., Monday, May 14, 2018, where police have resumed digging in an area that might yield the remains of several missing girls....

Music fans looking for a piece of history are going to get a chance to own guitars, outfits and other memorabilia from the likes of Prince, Bob Dylan, George Harrison and others.

A cyber security firm says "a specific attack" was among the possible reasons for the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections.

A divided Seattle City Council is expected to vote Monday on a proposal to tax large businesses to fight homelessness.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Members of Casa Latina, an immigrant worker rights organization, speak in favor of a controversial proposal to tax large businesses such as Amazon.com to fund efforts to combat homelessness, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at a Seattl...

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has again concluded that secretly recorded videos of a liberal activist reveal no evidence of election fraud.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Monday that it had obtained investigatory reports that show the probe into recordings made by conservative group Project Veritas Action during the run-up to the 2016 election ended on May 2 with no crimes substantiated.

The investigative film group released footage in October 2016 of Scott Foval boasting about connections to the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton's campaign. Foval, who was based in Wisconsin, appears to say he had arranged for people to incite violence at Donald Trump rallies and that it would be easier to get away with voter fraud if out-of-state residents drive to the polls themselves rather than organizers busing them in.

Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel said shortly after the videos were released that he was worried they suggest election fraud. Word broke in April 2017 that the state Justice Department Criminal Litigation Director Roy Korte had concluded that January that the statements in the videos were vague and lack context. He said there was no basis to believe the videos show or suggest violations of state law.

James O'Keefe, the conservative activist who runs Project Veritas, accused Schimel of not mounting a serious investigation. Days later, Schimel said the investigation was ongoing.

The reports the Journal Sentinel obtained show special agents reviewed the videos again and found no evidence of criminal activity. An agent attempted to set up an interview with Foval, who had moved to Arizona, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

Investigators questioned the undercover Project Veritas Action operative who recorded the videos. The worker, whose name was redacted from the reports, acknowledged recording conversations with Foval. The reports don't include any conclusions investigators may have drawn from the interview.

Investigators also reviewed six other Project Veritas Action undercover videos of Robert Creamer, a Democratic strategist who heads Democracy Partners of Washington, D.C., shot in 2016. Those videos haven't been released.

The person recording the videos suggests moving workers who are in the U.S. illegally to Wisconsin and giving them paystubs and addresses of foreclosed properties so they can vote. Creamer did not agree to any of the proposals and talked about finding ways to get people to vote legitimately for Democrats, the reports said.

Department of Justice spokesman Johnny Koremenos didn't immediately reply to an email. Project Veritas Action spokesman Stephen Gordon said the group cooperated with the DOJ and questioned why Foval didn't.

No listing could be immediately found for Foval in Arizona. A call to a possible listing for him in Wisconsin would not connect.

___

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1

.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.