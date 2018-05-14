Margot Kidder, Who Played Lois Lane In Superman Films, Dead At 6 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Margot Kidder, Who Played Lois Lane In Superman Films, Dead At 69

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

Margot Kidder, best known for her role as Lois Lane in the "Superman" films in the 1970s and 1980s, has died at 69. The actress passed away on Sunday in Montana, according to the Franzen-Davis Funeral Home.

Kidder debuted as Lois Lane in 1978, when she starred opposite Christopher Reeve, and was also in the film's three sequels, "Superman II," "Superman III" and "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace." She acted recently in the film "The Neighborhood," alongside Danny Aiello, and other projects.

An obituary from Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Montana states that Kidder died at her home, and arrangements are pending under the funeral home's care.

Kidder was close to her "Superman" co-star, saying, "When you're strapped to someone hanging from the ceiling for months and months, you get pretty darned close." When Reeve died, Kidder said, "I can't stop thinking about Christopher because he was such a huge part of my life. He was just such a great guy. …He was complicated, very smart, really smart, and he knew he'd done something meaningful. He was very aware of that and very happy with that role."

The actress was rocked by struggles with bipolar disorder in the 1990s and had a breakdown in 1996, which led to a brief stint with homelessness. She spoke candidly about her experience afterward and advocated for destigmatizing mental health issues.

The actress was married three times. Her last marriage was to actor John Heard, which ended in divorce in 1980. Kidder is survived by daughter Maggie McGuane. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.