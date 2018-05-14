Hail, Wind Threat Possible Monday Afternoon, Evening

Scattered storms are expected to develop late Monday in the west and northwest parts of the state.

These storms are expected to fire up about 4 p.m. and will last to about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The storms will shift southeast into the state by late evening and tonight.

Links: ESP Radar | Street-level Radar

Severe winds and hail are the primary threat. We might see golf ball sized hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

It should reach central Oklahoma between 8 p.m. and midnight.

For the early part of this week, scattered to isolated storms will be possible with low chances. Low end severe weather is possible.

