Deputy Finds Missing Baby Naked, Alone In Woods; Father Arrested

An Oregon deputy with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office found a missing baby alone, naked in a wooded area after the child's father reported him missing.

Bradley Michael Thomas, 1, was found about six hours after authorities began searching for him on Thursday.

According to officials, Bradley's father, Brandon M. Blouin, 25, and 18-year-old mother were staying in a vehicle on forest land. The mother walked away from the vehicle and after waiting for a period of time Blouin took Bradley and went to look for her.

Deputies believe Blouin was under the influence of a controlled substance and made the choice to set Bradley down and walk away. Blouin called authorities when he couldn't find his way back to Bradley.

Officials said law enforcement officers on foot, searchers on horseback, drones, and helicopters with thermal image sensors were all used in the search.

A detective located Bradley about one mile from his family's vehicle. He was naked and lying in the dirt. He was checked out by medical personnel at the scene.

Blouin was arrested on charges of criminal mistreatment, child neglect, endangering the welfare of a minor and assault. Officers said the assault charge stems from an injury Bradley suffered while he was in his father's care.

The community is now rallying to help the young boy and is making donations for his care.