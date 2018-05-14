Man Dies Friday Night After NW OKC Fight - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Man Dies Friday Night After NW OKC Fight

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Connect
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man died Friday night after suffering critical injuries during an altercation, Oklahoma City police said.

Police were called about 10:30 p.m. in reference to a disturbance call in the 3600 block of NW 15 Street.

When officers arrived, they found Jerry Lee Livingston, 51, outside of a residence and suffering from critical injuries.

He was taken to OU Medical Center where he died. 

Investigators think an altercation broke out between Livingston and another person.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.