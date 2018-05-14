Man Dies Friday Night After NW OKC Fight

A man died Friday night after suffering critical injuries during an altercation, Oklahoma City police said.

Police were called about 10:30 p.m. in reference to a disturbance call in the 3600 block of NW 15 Street.

When officers arrived, they found Jerry Lee Livingston, 51, outside of a residence and suffering from critical injuries.

He was taken to OU Medical Center where he died.

Investigators think an altercation broke out between Livingston and another person.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.