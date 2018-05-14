SW OKC Home Destroyed By Fire

A fire has destroyed a southwest Oklahoma City home, firefighters said.

The fire happened shortly before 8:10 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of SW 53 near S Walker Avenue.

Heavy flames were coming from the rear of the home and spread to a travel trailer behind the home.

No one was home when the fire broke out at the single story home.

Four dogs survived the fire, but two rabbits and a guinea pig were not able to get out.

Firefighters diverted traffic away from S Walker Avenue due a fire hose in the road.

