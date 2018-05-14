Teen who died in van could not communicate properly with 911

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

Greitens' jury selection probes when opinion goes too far

Greitens' jury selection probes when opinion goes too far

The state Department of Justice has again concluded that secretly recorded videos of a Democratic activist reveal no evidence of election fraud.

The state Department of Justice has again concluded that secretly recorded videos of a Democratic activist reveal no evidence of election fraud.

Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.

Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...

Teen who died in van could not communicate properly with 911

Teen who died in van could not communicate properly with 911

A divided Seattle City Council is expected to vote Monday on a proposal to tax large businesses to fight homelessness.

A divided Seattle City Council is expected to vote Monday on a proposal to tax large businesses to fight homelessness.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Members of Casa Latina, an immigrant worker rights organization, speak in favor of a controversial proposal to tax large businesses such as Amazon.com to fund efforts to combat homelessness, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at a Seattl...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Members of Casa Latina, an immigrant worker rights organization, speak in favor of a controversial proposal to tax large businesses such as Amazon.com to fund efforts to combat homelessness, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at a Seattl...

Former Army Capt. Ernest L. Medina, a key figure in the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, has died in Wisconsin aged 81.

Former Army Capt. Ernest L. Medina, a key figure in the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, has died in Wisconsin aged 81.

(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 1969, file photo, U.S. Army Capt. Ernest Medina, a key figure in the 1968 My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, speaks at a news conference at the Pentagon. Medina died on May 8, 2018, according to an obituary ...

(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 1969, file photo, U.S. Army Capt. Ernest Medina, a key figure in the 1968 My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, speaks at a news conference at the Pentagon. Medina died on May 8, 2018, according to an obituary ...

Trump's surprise offer to help Chinese company ZTE draws fire but raises hopes in trade talks.

Trump's surprise offer to help Chinese company ZTE draws fire but raises hopes in trade talks.

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). In this May 8, 2018, photo, a woman pass by a ZTE building in Beijing, China. President Donald Trump's weekend social media musings about China injected new uncertainty into the Washington's punishment of Chinese tech giant ZTE ...

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). In this May 8, 2018, photo, a woman pass by a ZTE building in Beijing, China. President Donald Trump's weekend social media musings about China injected new uncertainty into the Washington's punishment of Chinese tech giant ZTE ...

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner wants to reinstate the death penalty in the state.

Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner wants to reinstate the death penalty in the state.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is saying the citizenship question should not affect participation in the 2020 Census.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is saying the citizenship question should not affect participation in the 2020 Census.

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

(Meg Vogel/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac speaks to reporters about the death of Kyle Plush during a news conference at the Criminal Investigation Section conference...

(Meg Vogel/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). In a Tuesday, April 17, 2018 photo, Cincinatti Mayor John Cranley hugs a member of Kyle Plush's family before council's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting where Kyle Plush's death after he accidentally g...

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A 16-year-old Ohio boy who got pinned in the back seat of his minivan and died despite voice-dialing 911 was unable to communicate properly with dispatchers because his phone was in his pocket, according to an initial police investigation.

Cincinnati police chief Eliot Isaac presented the results of an internal investigation into the death of Kyle Plush Monday before the City Council's law and safety committee, providing details of the 911 call and the police response.

Among the information released Monday:

-The city's computer-assisted dispatching system experienced difficulties throughout the call.

-Kyle's phone was in his pocket as he called, and he was using "Siri" caller technology to call 911. Kyle was not able to give back and forth answers to a dispatcher, and the phone disconnected his call.

-The first dispatcher didn't hear Kyle's initial comments that he was "going to die here" because he spoke during an automated "What is your emergency" response message.

-Officers initially believed they were searching for an elderly woman locked in her vehicle needing help.

-Officers weren't given information from the initial 911 call that someone was banging and screaming for help.

Isaac said officers determined they could search a bigger area and see more by staying in their cruiser.

Kyle's father, Ron Plush, said Monday he still had multiple questions about what happened despite a police investigation into his son's death.

"I was expecting that by hearing the police report today many of my questions would be answered," Plush said, appearing at a Cincinnati City Council meeting on the police response to the April 10 death of his son. "This is not the case."

Plush found the body of his son, Kyle Plush, on April 10 inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot near his school nearly six hours after Kyle's first 911 call. A coroner says the teen died of asphyxiation from his chest being compressed. It is suspected that the foldaway rear seat flipped over as he reached for tennis gear in the back.

Ron Plush asked authorities why officers weren't notified that his son was screaming for help in a 911 call, and whether exact GPS coordinates existed for his son's location and if so, why weren't those given to police officers.

Ron Plush promised to help improve the city 911 system but also said he would be asking difficult questions along the way.

"Kyle will give us the strength and guidance to get the job done," Ron Plush said.

Mayor John Cranley told Plush he would receive written responses to every question and called the police report on the case incomplete.

Cranley opened Monday's meeting by saying the city failed in its response to the 911 call.

"In all cases we can do better, we should do better, we must do better," Cranley said.

The boy's aunt, also attending Monday's meeting, noted that Kyle Plush's voicemail included his name, and was not a generic message.

If authorities knew the name "Kyle" and that the call was from someone near a school, they had enough to do a proper search minutes after the call was received, said Jodi Schwind.

Council members also questioned why officers didn't just search all the vans in the parking lot that day.

"Kyle did everything he should have done, everything a mom, a dad, would tell their child to do, he did," said Councilwoman Amy Murray. "And he was failed horribly."

City Council on Monday approved a resolution calling on the mayor to pay for an independent investigation of the incident. The Hamilton County sheriff's office, which also dispatched a deputy that day, is also investigating, as is the county Prosecutor's Office.

Council members scheduled a meeting May 29 for police to provide answers to questions raised Monday.

___

Andrew Welsh-Huggins can be reached on Twitter at https://twitter.com/awhcolumbus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.