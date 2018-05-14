Gov. Fallin Signs, Vetoes Controversial Bills - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Gov. Fallin Signs, Vetoes Controversial Bills

OKLAHOMA CITY -

In the hundreds of bills to come across her desk, none have been more controversial than a trio Gov. Mary Fallin took action on late last week.

The first is the so-called constitutional carry bill. Fallin vetoed that bill saying Oklahoma's current gun laws were good enough. 

The bill would have allowed anyone to carry a firearm without a permit or training. 

The governor's decision was praised by law enforcement and business leaders alike. The NRA, however, blasted the governor for her decision and called it a temporary setback, appearing to suggest this isn't the last Oklahomans have seen of this bill. 

The second bill was also a veto. It would have allowed judges to sentence juvenile defenders to life without parole. That bill faced fierce criticism from civil rights groups.

The final measure was signed. Fallin signed a bill that allows adoption agencies to turn away would-be parents based on moral objections. 

Religious groups praised the new law, saying it would allow religious agencies to follow their faith without fear of punishment. 

But the bill had long been seen as a way to prevent LGBT couples from adoption children. In a statement, the LGBT group Freedom Oklahoma said the law was a way to "cloak" discrimination adding they will be taking their fight to court if necessary. So we may not have seen the end of this just yet.

