OKC School Board To Consider New School Names - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC School Board To Consider New School Names

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City School Board will meet Monday evening to consider new names for three schools named after Confederate generals.

Back in October, the school board voted unanimously to rename the schools.

Students who attend Lee Elementary School, Jackson Enterprise Elementary and Stand Watie Elementary researched and voted on the new names, which the district has yet to disclose.

Committees which are made up of community members, parents and school staff recommended two names for each of the three elementary schools.

District officials estimated that it will cost more than $40,000 to remove the names from all three elementary schools.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.