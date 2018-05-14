OKC School Board To Consider New School Names

The Oklahoma City School Board will meet Monday evening to consider new names for three schools named after Confederate generals.

Back in October, the school board voted unanimously to rename the schools.

Students who attend Lee Elementary School, Jackson Enterprise Elementary and Stand Watie Elementary researched and voted on the new names, which the district has yet to disclose.

Committees which are made up of community members, parents and school staff recommended two names for each of the three elementary schools.

District officials estimated that it will cost more than $40,000 to remove the names from all three elementary schools.