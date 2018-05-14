USGS: 4.1-Magnitude Quake Reported Early Monday In Logan Co.

An earthquake was recorded overnight in Logan County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 4.1-magnitude earthquake happened about 2:25 a.m. Monday. Its epicenter was about eight miles north of Crescent,15 miles north, northwest of Guthrie and 41 miles north of Oklahoma City.

The quake was about two and a half miles deep.

This was the second 4.0 magnitude or higher quake in the area in less than 24 hours.

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.