USGS: 4.1-Magnitude Quake Reported Early Monday In Logan Co.

[File Photo] LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -
An earthquake was recorded overnight in Logan County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The 4.1-magnitude earthquake happened about 2:25 a.m. Monday. Its epicenter was about eight miles north of Crescent,15 miles north, northwest of Guthrie and 41 miles north of Oklahoma City.
The quake was about two and a half miles deep.
This was the second 4.0 magnitude or higher quake in the area in less than 24 hours.
No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.