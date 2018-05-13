Sex-related charge against dropped against Missouri governor

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

A man accused of helping to plan the Sept. 11 attacks won't be allowed to publicly distribute art he makes in his cell at the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...

Activists around US converge on several state capitals to open six weeks of protests calling for new programs to help the millions of Americans who live in poverty, an overhaul of voting rights laws and other changes.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). People participate in the "Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, May 14, 2018. The original 1968 Poor People's Campaign was a multicultural, multi-faith coalition plann...

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

Former Army Capt. Ernest L. Medina, a key figure in the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, has died in Wisconsin aged 81.

(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 1969, file photo, U.S. Army Capt. Ernest Medina, a key figure in the 1968 My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, speaks at a news conference at the Pentagon. Medina died on May 8, 2018, according to an obituary ...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Members of Casa Latina, an immigrant worker rights organization, speak in favor of a controversial proposal to tax large businesses such as Amazon.com to fund efforts to combat homelessness, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at a Seattl...

Police say they removed 10 children from a squalid California home and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and emotional abuse.

Police say they removed 10 children from a squalid California home and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and...

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is saying the citizenship question should not affect participation in the 2020 Census.

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

Prosecutors have dropped an invasion-of-privacy charge against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens but say they plan to re-file the case with a special prosecutor.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). In this May 10, 2018, photo, flanked by security guards, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, center, arrives at court for jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial, in St. Louis. In spring 2015, Miss...

By JIM SALTER and DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens declared victory Monday as prosecutors abruptly dropped a felony invasion-of-privacy charge alleging he had taken a revealing photo of a woman with whom he has acknowledged having an affair.

The St. Louis circuit attorney's office said it hopes still to pursue the case, either through a special prosecutor or an appointed assistant. But Greitens' attorneys said the case was crumbling under a lack of evidence and doubted any charge would ever be refiled.

The first-term Republican governor still faces plenty of other problems. The Legislature is to convene Friday in a monthlong special session to consider whether to impeach Greitens in an attempt to remove him from office. And Greitens still faces a second felony charge for allegedly disclosing a donor list from a St. Louis-based veterans' charity he founded for use in his political campaign.

Greitens, who has long denied any criminal wrongdoing, emerged from the courthouse Monday with at least a momentary vindication.

"Today the prosecutor has dropped the false charges against me. This is a great victory and it has been a long time coming," Greitens told reporters outside the St. Louis circuit courthouse. "This experience has been humbling and I have emerged from it a changed man."

The prosecutor's surprise move, announced after the third day of jury selection, came after the judge granted a request by Greitens' lawyers to call St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner as a witness. Greitens' defense team has repeatedly criticized Gardner's handling of the case, particularly her hiring of private investigator William Tisaby, whom Greitens' lawyers have accused of perjury.

"The court's order places the Circuit Attorney in the impossible position of being a witness, subject to cross-examination," including by her own subordinates, Gardner spokeswoman Susan Ryan said in a statement.

It "leaves the Circuit Attorney no adequate means of proceeding with this trial," Ryan said. "Therefore, the court has left the Circuit Attorney with no other legal option than to dismiss and refile this matter."

She said a decision will be made later to either seek a special prosecutor or appoint one of Gardner's assistants to proceed.

Greitens, 44, was charged with felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking and transmitting a photo of an at least partially nude woman without her permission in 2015. If convicted, Greitens could have faced up to four years in prison. Greitens has denied criminal wrongdoing but has declined to directly answer questions about whether he took the photo.

Earlier Monday, Greitens' attorneys said in court that prosecutors had stopped searching for evidence of the photo after failing to find it on Greitens' cellphone or in cloud storage.

"The case was going nowhere. There was no evidence to support any of the elements," Greitens' attorney Jim Bennett told reporters after the charge was dropped.

Defense attorneys have cited a litany of concerns about Gardner's handling of the case. Among other things, they accused Tisaby, a former FBI agent, of lying when he said he did not take notes when he and Gardner on Jan. 29 interviewed the woman involved in the affair. A video of the interview belatedly provided to defense lawyers appears to show Tisaby taking notes.

Greitens has rejected calls to resign from both Republicans and Democrats since he first admitted in January that he had an affair before he was elected governor in 2016.

The woman, who has been identified only as K.S. in court filings, has testified that Greitens bound her hands to exercise equipment in March 2015 in the basement of his St. Louis home, blindfolded her and removed her clothes before she saw a flash and heard what sounded like the click of a cellphone camera. She has said Greitens threatened to disseminate the photo if she spoke of their encounter but later told her he had deleted it.

Greitens' indictment in February prompted the Missouri House to launch its own investigation. It released a report in April containing more testimony from the woman that Greitens had restrained, slapped, shoved, threatened and belittled her during a series of sexual encounters that at times left her crying and afraid.

The committee released a second report May 2 with testimony about how Greitens' gubernatorial campaign had used a donor list from The Mission Continues without the charity's permission. A trial date has not yet been set for the charge he faces in St. Louis for allegedly disclosing the donor list to his political fundraiser.

___

Lieb reported from Jefferson City.

