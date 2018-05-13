Authorities Respond After Car Crashes Into Building In SW OKC

Authorities responded after a car crashed into a building Sunday evening in Southwest Oklahoma City.

According to a officials, the incident occurred near Southwest 23rd Street and South Western Avenue.

Officials said a female driving a Jeep was going north on Western when she swerved into the building. Police said they are not sure why the driver swerved, but nothing suspicious occurred.

Neither the two female passengers in the Jeep, or the driver were injured. No one was inside of the building during the time of the accident, officials said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.