4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Logan County

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded Sunday evening in Logan County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck at approximately 6:28 p.m. about seven miles south-southeast of Marshall, eight miles north of Crescent, nine miles west of Mulhall, 40 miles north of Oklahoma City, and 230 miles north of Dallas, Texas.

According to the preliminary report, the earthquake was a little over four miles in depth.

There are currently no reports of injury or damage.