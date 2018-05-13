OHP: Passenger Dies In Accident After Driver Falls Asleep At The - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OHP: Passenger Dies In Accident After Driver Falls Asleep At The Wheel

Posted: Updated:
By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
Connect
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A 77-year-old woman has died following an accident in Canadian County Saturday.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Stephen Wood, 77, was driving westbound on I-40 Saturday around 10:30 a.m. when he reportedly dozed off.

The vehicle went off the road, crashing through a fence, and traveled more than 50 feet from a ditch landing nose first, officials said.

The passenger, 77-year-old Katherine Wood was pinned and trapped inside of the vehicle. El Reno Firefighters were able to free the passenger after approximately 20 minutes.

Stephen Wood was taken to the hospital via ambulance in serious condition.

Katherine Wood was flown to OU Medical Center in critical condition where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to reports.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.