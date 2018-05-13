OHP: Passenger Dies In Accident After Driver Falls Asleep At The Wheel

A 77-year-old woman has died following an accident in Canadian County Saturday.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Stephen Wood, 77, was driving westbound on I-40 Saturday around 10:30 a.m. when he reportedly dozed off.

The vehicle went off the road, crashing through a fence, and traveled more than 50 feet from a ditch landing nose first, officials said.

The passenger, 77-year-old Katherine Wood was pinned and trapped inside of the vehicle. El Reno Firefighters were able to free the passenger after approximately 20 minutes.

Stephen Wood was taken to the hospital via ambulance in serious condition.

Katherine Wood was flown to OU Medical Center in critical condition where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to reports.